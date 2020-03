Amfoot-NFL-Buccaneers-Brady

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Tom Brady signs NFL contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York, March 20, 2020 (AFP) - Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady announced Friday he has signed an NFL contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who confirmed the blockbuster free agent signing.

Three-time NFL Most Valuable Player Brady, who turns 43 in August, announced Tuesday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and a record six crowns under coach Bill Belichick.

js/rcw

AFP

...