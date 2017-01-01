ITTF suspends China Open, Hong Kong Open amid coronavirus pandemic

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced Friday to postpone two of the 2020 ITTF World Tour events scheduled in May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two events are the Hong Kong Open, originally scheduled for May 5-10 in Hong Kong, China, and the Platinum China Open in Shenzhen, China on May 12-17.

