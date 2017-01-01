DL-VIRUS-OFFICES - Delhi govt discontinues non-essential services, staff to work from home

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday decided to discontinue its non-essential services till March 31 and allowed workers of such departments to work from home.

The Delhi Assembly has also asked in-charges to prepare duty rosters for their staff to come to work on a rotation basis till March end.

The decision to discontinue non-essential services was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all the heads of government departments.

"It has been deci ...