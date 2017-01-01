BC-SPT--Obit-Stankovic , 0253

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Former FIBA head Borislav Stankovic dies<

The International Basketball Federation says its former longtime Secretary General Borislav Stankovic has died<

AP Photo transref:LBJ101<

Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) _ Borislav Stankovic, the former longtime International Basketball Federation secretary general responsible for bringing NBA players to the Olympics, has died, the international body said. He was 94.

Stankovic was at the helm of FIBA from 1976 to 20 ...