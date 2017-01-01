CONG-NIRBHAYA - Cong says judiciary delivered justice to Nirbhaya, slams govt for lacking roadmap for women safety

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said the judiciary has delivered justice to the young woman brutally gangraped and murdered on an empty moving bus in Delhi in 2012 but slammed the government on its "sorry state of affairs" in implementing the Nirbhaya Fund for safety of women.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik alleged that no details have been made available about the Fund for which a budgetary allocation of thousands of crores of rupees has been made.

