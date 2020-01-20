UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Govt faces crisis over shortage of flour supplies
* Prices of flour, bread shot up last week
* First shipment expected to arrive Feb. 15 -ministry
* Exports continued despite poor crop yields in last harvest
(Adds details of imports, crises, quotes; pargraphs 3-5,8-11)
By Asif Shahzad
ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Monday approved
the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of
flour supplies that has created a crisis for the govern ...
Subscribe