The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Govt faces crisis over shortage of flour supplies
* Prices of flour, bread shot up last week
* First shipment expected to arrive Feb. 15 -ministry
* Exports continued despite poor crop yields in last harvest
(Adds details of imports, crises, quotes; pargraphs 3-5,8-11)
By Asif Shahzad
ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Monday approved
the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of
flour supplies that has created a crisis for the govern ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 20th of January 2020 12:36:32 PM. All rights reserved.