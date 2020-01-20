UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Govt faces crisis over shortage of flour supplies

* Prices of flour, bread shot up last week

* First shipment expected to arrive Feb. 15 -ministry

* Exports continued despite poor crop yields in last harvest

(Adds details of imports, crises, quotes; pargraphs 3-5,8-11)

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Monday approved

the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of

flour supplies that has created a crisis for the govern ...