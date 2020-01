cricket-RSA-ENG-win

URGENT England win third Test v South Africa, take 2-1 series lead

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Jan 20, 2020 (AFP) - England won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 53 runs on the fifth day in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

England take a 2-1 series lead into the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg starting Friday.

