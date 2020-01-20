WB-MAMATA-NPR - NPR dangerous game, a precursor to NRC: Mamata

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata Jan 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to her counterparts in the northeast and non-BJP states to take a note of the "clauses" mentioned in the NPR form, before participating in the exercise to update the register.

Dubbing the NPR exercise as "a dangerous game", Banerjee said the form, which seeks birth details of parents, could be nothing but a precursor to NRC implementation.

"I will appeal to all chief ministers, governments including those in BJP-r ...