TN-SUKHOI - South gets first Sukhoi squad to keep eye on Indian Ocean Region

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Thanjavur (TN), Jan 20 (PTI) South India on Monday got its first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, which have been modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, at the Air Force station here.

The new squadron is all set to enhance the IAF's air defence capability and ensure vigil over the strategically important Indian Ocean Region, according to a Defence release.

The operationalisation of the squadron will ensure protection to India's island territories and sealines of communica ...