Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' minister

of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday

night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on

Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that

country.

The minister added in a separate tweet that marginalization

of the Arab role in Libya as happened in Syria will not happen

again.

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to

shore up a shaky ceas ...