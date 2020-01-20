Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' minister
of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday
night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on
Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that
country.
The minister added in a separate tweet that marginalization
of the Arab role in Libya as happened in Syria will not happen
again.
Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to
shore up a shaky ceas ...
