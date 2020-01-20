BC-BKC--North Dakota-Nor, 0167

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Tyson Ward scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power North Dakota State to an 83-74 victory over North Dakota on Sunday.

Ward hit half of his 22 shots in picking up his third double-double of the season for the Bison (13-6, 4-1 Summit League). Vinnie Shahid hit al ...