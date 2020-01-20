HARRY-MEGAN-NEWLIFE - Harry and Meghan begin life as almost ordinary people

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

London, Jan 20 (AFP) Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan began a new life Sunday as somewhat ordinary people with financial worries and security concerns after being stripped of their royal titles and public funding by the Queen.

The settlement announced by Buckingham Palace on Saturday saw the 93-year-old monarch assume her painfully familiar role of managing a family crisis that threatened the very foundations of one of Britain's oldest institutions.

