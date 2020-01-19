US-INDIANS-PANDITS (RPT) - Indian-Americans to hold events in US to commemorate Kashmiri Pandit exodus By Lalit K Jha (Eds: Ad

Washington, Jan 19 (PTI) Indian-Americans will hold events in over three dozen cities and towns across the US to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus to recognise the resilience of the community.

They will take out peaceful rallies, hold candlelight vigil and public meetings to highlight the hardships faced by the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley three decades ago.

Events have been planned in New York, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, ...