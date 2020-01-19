Jordan-politics-gas-Israel

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Jordan parliament demands ban on Israel gas imports

Amman, Jan 19, 2020 (AFP) - Jordan's parliament Sunday voted in favour of a law to ban gas imports from Israel, weeks after the Jewish state began pumping it to the kingdom in a $10 billion deal.

It remained unclear however whether the government in Amman would back the legislative push against an agreement which it has said improves energy security for Jordanians.

Earlier this month Israel began exporting gas from the offshore Leviathan ...