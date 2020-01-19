China's national health commission says viral outbreak is 'controllable'

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's National Health

Commission on Sunday said the outbreak of a new strain of

coronavirus is controllable, in the first statement from the

body since the outbreak was reported in late December.

The transmission path of the new virus hasn't been mapped

completely and the source of the virus is unknown, it said,

adding that it will step up monitoring during Lunar new year,

when much of China's population will travel to celebrate the

