Southern Libyan oilfields face threat of closure
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 19 (Reuters) - A group that has
previously shut down Libya's largest oilfield is threatening to
do so again as international powers gather in Berlin for a
summit on Libya, potentially taking nearly all the country's oil
output offline.
The group Fezzan Anger, named for Libya's southwestern
Fezzan desert region, was preparing to shut down the El Sharara
and El Feel fields to push economic and security demands, its
leader Bashir al-Sheikh sai ...
Subscribe