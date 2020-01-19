NCB-MEDICINE-LD RACKET - NCB busts psychotropic medicines racket, seizes over 7 lakh tablets, injections (Eds: Adds details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed an inter-state racket of psychotropic medicine traffickers with the seizure of over 7 lakh tablets and more than 1,400 vials of injection and bottles of cough syrup, officials said on Sunday.

Three people have been arrested as part of an operation that began early this month and spanned across Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Ludhiana in Punjab and in the national capital, NCB Delhi zonal director K P S Malhotra said.

"A total of 7,2 ...