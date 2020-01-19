China allocates subsidies to over 13 mln people with severe disabilities: ministry

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated care subsidies to over 13 million people with severe disabilities by the end of November 2019, amid the country's continuous efforts to improve its subsidy systems for the disabled, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

About 10.3 million disabled people were provided with living subsidies across the country during the same period, said Wang Jinhua, director of the ministry's social affairs department, at a regular press conference held Sunday.

