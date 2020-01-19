Turkey-Cyprus-EU-energy-gas

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

EU warns Turkey off Mediterranean gas exploration plans

Brussels, Jan 19, 2020 (AFP) - The European Union has urged Turkey to drop plans to drill for oil and gas around Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean, saying such exploration was "illegal".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Thursday that Turkey would start exploring for gas in the eastern Mediterranean "as soon as possible" this year, after signing a maritime deal with Libya.

"Concrete steps towards creating an environment conduciv ...