JK-LD CHILDREN - 10 children die of mysterious disease in Udhampur, Central

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) At least 10 children have died of a mysterious disease and six others taken ill in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Centre to deploy a team of medical experts to join the probe to ascertain the cause of deaths, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The children's death entailing complaints of fever, vomiting and low urine output were reported from different villages of Ramnagar block of the district over the past fortnight, he said.

"Our survey of the affec ...