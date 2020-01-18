BC-BKW--T25-UCLA-USC 1s, 0745

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

USC women upset previously unbeaten No. 7 UCLA in double OT<

Aliyah Jeune scored 27 points, Alissa Pili added 19 and Southern California upset No. 7 UCLA 70-68 in double overtime<

Eds: UPDATES: With new lead and quotes.<

By JOE REEDY<

AP Sports Writer<

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Anytime Southern California beats UCLA it is special. The fact that the Trojans upset the nation's only remaining unbeaten team in Division I women's basketball on Friday night made it that much sweeter.

...