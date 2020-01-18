BC-BKW--T25-UCLA-USC 1s, 0745
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
USC women upset previously unbeaten No. 7 UCLA in double OT<
Aliyah Jeune scored 27 points, Alissa Pili added 19 and Southern California upset No. 7 UCLA 70-68 in double overtime<
Eds: UPDATES: With new lead and quotes.<
By JOE REEDY<
AP Sports Writer<
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Anytime Southern California beats UCLA it is special. The fact that the Trojans upset the nation's only remaining unbeaten team in Division I women's basketball on Friday night made it that much sweeter.
...
Subscribe