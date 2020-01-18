1st LD: 4 people die in Utah home shooting

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Four people were shot dead Friday at a residence in Grantsville, a town of about 10,000 people in the state of Utah, local police said.

There is no threat to the public since the suspect has been arrested, Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields told reporters outside the house where the shooting occurred.

She said that the incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. local time (0200 GMT on Saturday).

...