New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The national capital was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog on Saturday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius.
Visibility was reduced to 50 metres in Palam at 5.30 am, a MeT Department official said.
Around 20 north-bound trains were delayed by two to five hours due to the fog, a Northern Railways spokesperson said.
Relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.
The fog is expected to disperse later in the day and the maximum tempe ...

 

