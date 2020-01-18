DL-WEATHER - Dense fog wraps Delhi, maximum temperature expected around 18 degrees Celsius

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The national capital was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog on Saturday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Visibility was reduced to 50 metres in Palam at 5.30 am, a MeT Department official said.

Around 20 north-bound trains were delayed by two to five hours due to the fog, a Northern Railways spokesperson said.

Relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The fog is expected to disperse later in the day and the maximum tempe ...