U.S. census to kick off in remote Alaska Native village

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Yereth Rosen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan 17 (Reuters) - This year's

once-a-decade official U.S. national population count will start

in a small Alaska Native village perched on the tundra

overlooking the Bering Sea. Daytime temperatures will be well

below freezing.

The 2020 U.S. census is due to launch on Tuesday in Toksook

Bay, a Yup'ik hamlet about 500 miles (800 km) west of Anchorage,

the state's largest city. Census Bureau Director Steven

Dillingham hi ...