U.S. census to kick off in remote Alaska Native village
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan 17 (Reuters) - This year's
once-a-decade official U.S. national population count will start
in a small Alaska Native village perched on the tundra
overlooking the Bering Sea. Daytime temperatures will be well
below freezing.
The 2020 U.S. census is due to launch on Tuesday in Toksook
Bay, a Yup'ik hamlet about 500 miles (800 km) west of Anchorage,
the state's largest city. Census Bureau Director Steven
Dillingham hi ...
