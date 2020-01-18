Libya-conflict-oil

Libyan state oil firm warns against export blockade

Tripoli, Jan 18, 2020 (AFP) - Libya's National Oil Company warned Friday against threats to block oil exports, the war-torn country's main income source, two days before a Berlin conference aimed at relaunching a peace process.

Tribes close to eastern Libya-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar had called for a blockade of coastal oil export terminals to protest a Turkish intervention ...