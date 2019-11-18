ISRAEL-INDIA-WATER - India calls upon Israel to innovate together for saving water By Harider Mishra

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Tel Aviv, Nov 18 (PTI) India has called upon Israel to "innovate together" to create a synergy for saving life and water to protect the planet, as it sought the country's cooperation in dealing with water management issues.

Addressing a packed auditorium during discussions around India-Israel Strategic Partnership on water, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat outlined India's issues around water management, and recognising Israel's strengths in the field called upon "to think together, and to move ahead together ...