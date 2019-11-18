The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Soccer-Dutch prosecutors to investigate racial abuse at soccer match

(Contains offensive language in paragraph 3)
AMSTERDAM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation into possible racist abuse which led to the rare suspension of a soccer match in the Netherlands' second division a day earlier.
The FC Den Bosch-Excelsior Rotterdam game was suspended after half an hour on Sunday. The referee decided to take the players off the pitch after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was verbally abused by a section of the home ...

 

