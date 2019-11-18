RS-NAIDU - 'All is not well,' says Naidu to RS members on first day of 250th session

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged all members of the Rajya Sabha to do some soul searching because "all is not well" as far as meeting people's expectations is concerned.

The upper house of parliament took up a discussion on 'Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity and the Way Forward' on the first day of the 250th session of the House on Monday.

Naidu said the House has played a significant role in the socio-economic transformation of the country during its jo ...