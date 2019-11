Emirates chairman warns of 'tough' second half

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned airline Emirates

chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said on Monday the

airline will face a tough second half of the company's financial

year.

"There are headwinds, all the time changing... This year has

been tough. It will be tough," he said.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; writing by Tuqa Khalid; editing

by Jason Neely)

...