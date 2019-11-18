GJ-COLLAPSE - Overhead water tank collapses in Ahmedabad; none hurt

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) An overhead water tank collapsed on Monday afternoon while it was being demolished by workers in Gota locality of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, officials said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap which occurred around 1:10 pm.

"The dilapidated water tank was being demolished when it fell down suddenly. Nobody was injured in the incident though two nearby houses were damaged partially and the rubble pile blocked the access road," said Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajes ...