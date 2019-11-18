The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Australian actor McLachlan faces court on assault charges<
SYDNEY (AP) _ A prosecutor told an Australian court that actor Craig McLachlan kissed an actress's neck, stomach and buttocks more than 20 times during a scene in a stage musical in which he was meant to only simulate a ...

 

