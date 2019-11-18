RPT-Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Repeats to match TV story)
By Patpicha Tanakasempipat
UDON THANI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - In a remote Catholic school
in Thailand, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, kneels in a chapel to
pray at the beginning of the school day.
The Catholic nun is also counting down the days when she
will be reunited with her cousin, Pope Francis.
Or, as she calls him, Jorge. They grew up together in
Argentina.
Sister Sivori, who has lived in Thailand for more than 50
years, ...
