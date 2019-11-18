RPT-Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Repeats to match TV story)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat

UDON THANI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - In a remote Catholic school

in Thailand, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, kneels in a chapel to

pray at the beginning of the school day.

The Catholic nun is also counting down the days when she

will be reunited with her cousin, Pope Francis.

Or, as she calls him, Jorge. They grew up together in

Argentina.

Sister Sivori, who has lived in Thailand for more than 50

years, ...