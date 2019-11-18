The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Serbia tie Ukraine 2-2 to miss direct ticket to UEFA Euro 2020

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BELGRADE, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Serbia failed to secure a direct ticket for UEFA Euro 2020, as they tied 2-2 with Group B leader Ukraine here on Sunday in the final match of the qualifications.
Just 9 minutes after the match started at the Rajko Mitic stadium, Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko stopped a shot of Dusan Tadic with his hand within box, and the referee awarded a penalty.
Tadic made it to gift Serbia 1-0 lead. However, in the 32nd minute Viktor Tsyhankov sent a pass well over home defense, wh ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 18th of November 2019 04:13:42 AM. All rights reserved.