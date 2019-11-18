The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Thousands could be impacted by PG&E's upcoming potential power cuts

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - About 180,000 customers in California
could find themselves in the dark as Pacific Gas & Electric
warned that an upcoming "strong offshore wind event"
could prompt the bankrupt power producer to yet again shut off
power in some areas.
"The forecast remains uncertain, but there is a possibility
that the weather could prompt a Public Safety Power Shutoff
(PSPS) for some customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley
and North Bay", the compan ...

 

