Thousands could be impacted by PG&E's upcoming potential power cuts

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - About 180,000 customers in California

could find themselves in the dark as Pacific Gas & Electric

warned that an upcoming "strong offshore wind event"

could prompt the bankrupt power producer to yet again shut off

power in some areas.

"The forecast remains uncertain, but there is a possibility

that the weather could prompt a Public Safety Power Shutoff

(PSPS) for some customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley

and North Bay", the compan ...