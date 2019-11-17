The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Swim-international-league-USA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US swim star Dressel wins three more races to power Cali
=(File Picture)=
Washington, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - US swim star Caeleb Dressel won two individual events and helped a relay victory Sunday to power the Cali Condors to victory in an International Swim League (ISL) meet.
The 23-year-old American, who won two relay gold medals at the Rio Olympics, won a record eight medals at this year's World Championships, six of them gold, after taking seven gold medals in the 2017 worlds.
The ...

 

