BC-FBN--Cowboys-Lions, 0429

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Cowboys get huge day from Prescott, beat Lions 35-27<

Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Dallas Cowboys to a 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions<

AP Photo DTF104-1117191803, DTF107-1117191846, DTF114-1117191927, DTF117-1117192139, DTF115-1117192054, DTF113-1117192013<

Eds: APNewsNow. Cowboys 35, Lions 27. With AP Photos.<

By LARRY LAGE<

AP Sports Writer<

DETROIT (AP) _ Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Dallas C ...