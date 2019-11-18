BC-FBN--Bills-Dolphins, 0441

Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes to help Bills beat Miami 37-20<

Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Buffalo Bills complete a season sweep of the Miami Dolphins by winning 37-20<

By STEVEN WINE<

AP Sports Writer<

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) _ Josh Allen tied a career high with thr ...