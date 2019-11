Iran-politics-petrol-demonstration-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT W.House condemns Iran for 'lethal force' against protesters

Washington, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - The White House on Sunday condemned protest-hit Iran for using "lethal force" against demonstrators during unrest that left two people dead and saw authorities arrest dozens and restrict internet access.

"The United States supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.< ...