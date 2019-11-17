Golf-USPGA-MEX

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Todd seizes Mexico lead in bid for back-to-back PGA wins

Mexico City, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - American Brendon Todd, coming off a victory two weeks ago in Bermuda, fired a six-under par 65 Sunday to seize a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the US PGA Mayakoba Classic.

Players went directly into the final round, rushing to try and complete the last 36 holes before sunset at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, after heavy rain washed out all play Thursday.

Todd won his first US PGA crown in hi ...