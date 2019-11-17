UP-AYODHYA-SUNNI WAQF BOARD - Will not file review petition in Ayodhya case: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said that it will not file a review petition in the Ayodhya verdict.

The board was one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Its chairman Zufar Farooqui told PTI, "All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) may have decided to seek review of the court's judgement in the Ayodhya issue, but the stand of the Sunni Waqf Board of not doing so, remains intact."

"Before the judgement, the AIMPLB ...