BC-US--Marijuana-Environ, 0954

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Illegal pot farms on public land create environmental hazard<

A month after two men were arrested at an illicit marijuana farm on public land in the California wilderness, authorities are assessing the environmental impact and cleanup costs at the site<

Eds: Expands. AP Photos on hold.<

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER<

Associated Press<

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ A month after two men were arrested at an illicit marijuana farm on public land deep in the Northern California wilderness, authorities ...