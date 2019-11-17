UPDATE 1-French interior minister blames protest violence on 'thugs'
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds Galeries Lafayette disruption)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister
Christophe Castaner blamed "thugs" and "bullies" on Sunday for
the violence that hit demonstrations the previous day marking
marked the first anniversary of the anti-government "yellow
vest" protests.
"Yesterday, what we saw were few (legitimate) demonstrators
but thugs, bullies and morons," Castaner told Europe 1 radio
when asked about the violen ...
Subscribe