UPDATE 1-French interior minister blames protest violence on 'thugs'

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister

Christophe Castaner blamed "thugs" and "bullies" on Sunday for

the violence that hit demonstrations the previous day marking

marked the first anniversary of the anti-government "yellow

vest" protests.

"Yesterday, what we saw were few (legitimate) demonstrators

but thugs, bullies and morons," Castaner told Europe 1 radio

when asked about the violen ...