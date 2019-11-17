BC-ML--Egypt-Sinai, 0130

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Egypt officials: 3 security forces killed in Sinai blast<

Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least three members of the security forces in the restive northern Sinai province<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

By ASHRAF SWEILLAM<

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) _ Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least three members of the security forces in the restive northern Sinai province.

The explosion hit their armored vehicle Sunday in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. Four other secu ...