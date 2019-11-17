3rd LD Writethru: Hong Kong police vehicle set ablaze, officers shot by rioters' arrow, metal ball as violence intensifies

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HONG KONG, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- In a fresh bout of violence on Sunday rioters set a Hong Kong police vehicle on fire with petrol bombs and attacked two police officers with arrow and metal ball outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Kowloon.

The police armored vehicle was attacked with petrol bombs hurled by the rioters who had blocked traffic at a major sea crossing tunnel, and TV footage showed fire engulfed the front side of the vehicle on a flyover near the PolyU.

The PolyU u ...