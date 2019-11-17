UPDATE 2-Venice hit by another exceptional high tide; worst week in 150 years
By Francesca Landini
VENICE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Reeling from devastating floods
this week, Venice suffered another exceptional high tide on
Sunday, with the water peaking at 150 cm (4.9 feet), marking the
worst week for the city since official tide statistics were
produced in 1872.
The city's centre for tide forecasts had warned the tide
could reach 160 cm on Sunday and the high mark hit at 1210 GMT
