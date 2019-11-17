UPDATE 2-Venice hit by another exceptional high tide; worst week in 150 years

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with level of high tide, statistics)

By Francesca Landini

VENICE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Reeling from devastating floods

this week, Venice suffered another exceptional high tide on

Sunday, with the water peaking at 150 cm (4.9 feet), marking the

worst week for the city since official tide statistics were

produced in 1872.

The city's centre for tide forecasts had warned the tide

could reach 160 cm on Sunday and the high mark hit at 1210 GMT

was not f ...