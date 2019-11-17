Fbl-RSA-revenue

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

South African Premier League smashes billion-rand revenue mark

=(File Picture)=

Johannesburg, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - The South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), boosted by a lucrative TV deal, posted record revenue of more than one billion rand last season.

A statement said TV rights and sponsorships from banks, telecommunication and engineering companies were responsible for the 1,005 billion ($68 million/62 mn euros) bonanza.

"The results are due to the renewal of our broadcast de ...