Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
South African Premier League smashes billion-rand revenue mark
Johannesburg, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - The South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), boosted by a lucrative TV deal, posted record revenue of more than one billion rand last season.
A statement said TV rights and sponsorships from banks, telecommunication and engineering companies were responsible for the 1,005 billion ($68 million/62 mn euros) bonanza.
"The results are due to the renewal of our broadcast de ...
