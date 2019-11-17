Women's 1,000m results at ISU Speed Skating World Cup
Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.
MINSK, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Following are the results of the women's 1,000m at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup here on Sunday:
1. Brittany Bowe, United States, one minute and 15.354 seconds
2. Jorien ter Mors, Netherlands, 1:15.950
3. Yekaterina Shikhova, Russia, 1:15.962
4. Jutta Leerdam, Netherlands, 1:16.007
5. Letitia de Jong, Netherlands, 1:16.151
6. Kodaira Nao, Japan, 1:16.321
7. Ireen Wust, Netherlands, 1:16.589
8. Antoinette de Jong, Netherlands, 1:16. ...
