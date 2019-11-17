Women's 1,000m results at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MINSK, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Following are the results of the women's 1,000m at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup here on Sunday:

1. Brittany Bowe, United States, one minute and 15.354 seconds

2. Jorien ter Mors, Netherlands, 1:15.950

3. Yekaterina Shikhova, Russia, 1:15.962

4. Jutta Leerdam, Netherlands, 1:16.007

5. Letitia de Jong, Netherlands, 1:16.151

6. Kodaira Nao, Japan, 1:16.321

7. Ireen Wust, Netherlands, 1:16.589

8. Antoinette de Jong, Netherlands, 1:16. ...