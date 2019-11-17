Cricket-AFG-WIS-toss

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Afghanistan win toss and bat in final West Indies T20

Lucknow, India, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against West Indies in Lucknow Sunday.

The Afghans bounced back to win the last game by 41 runs on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1 with Karim Janat taking five wickets and scoring 26 runs.

Afghanistan, who play their home games in India since 2015 due to security issu ...