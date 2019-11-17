ITALY-VENICE-LD FLOOD - Devastated Venice braced for third major flood

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Venice, Nov 17 (AFP) Venice was braced Sunday for an unprecedented third major flooding in less than a week, with sea water due to swamp the already devastated historic city where authorities have declared a state of emergency.

The city forecast "acqua alta", or high water, of 160 centimetres (over five feet) for 1200 GMT, lower than Tuesday's 187 centimetres -- the highest level in half a century -- but still dangerous.

"Maximum attention for today's tide," tweeted mayor Luigi Brugnaro, who has ...