1st LD Writethru: 8 wounded as rickshaw bomb rocks bazaar in E. Afghanistan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MAHMUD-E-RAQI, Afghanistan, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Eight people including seven civilians were injured as a rickshaw bomb exploded in the bazaar of Tagab district of Afghanistan's eastern Kapisa province on Sunday, provincial police spokesman said.

"A mine planted by terrorists on a rickshaw was detonated in the bazaar of Tagab district today, wounding seven civilians and a police constable," police spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shurash told Xinhua.

Women and children were also among the victims, the offic ...