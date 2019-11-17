The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

1st LD Writethru: 8 wounded as rickshaw bomb rocks bazaar in E. Afghanistan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MAHMUD-E-RAQI, Afghanistan, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Eight people including seven civilians were injured as a rickshaw bomb exploded in the bazaar of Tagab district of Afghanistan's eastern Kapisa province on Sunday, provincial police spokesman said.
"A mine planted by terrorists on a rickshaw was detonated in the bazaar of Tagab district today, wounding seven civilians and a police constable," police spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shurash told Xinhua.
Women and children were also among the victims, the offic ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 17th of November 2019 02:29:10 PM. All rights reserved.